Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.70. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $72.21.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

