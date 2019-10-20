Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Hold

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.21. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,972.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

