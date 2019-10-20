Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Hold

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERII. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 4.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

