Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) to Hold

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NASDAQ NEOS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 156,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

