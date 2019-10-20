Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of NMI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 351,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.23. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 22,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $620,514.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 515,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $135,084.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,434,097. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

