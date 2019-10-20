Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) to Hold

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.50. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

