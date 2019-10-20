Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPF. Compass Point set a $29.00 target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CPF stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $820.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul K. Yonamine bought 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Agnes Catherine Ngo bought 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $253,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,674.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 462,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.