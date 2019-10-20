Zacks Investment Research Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.15.

Criteo stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,664. Criteo has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $522,700. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.