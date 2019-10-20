Zacks Investment Research Lowers GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

