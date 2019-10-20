Zacks Investment Research Lowers Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE:APTS opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5,704.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.