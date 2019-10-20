Zacks Investment Research Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STAA. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 520,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 2.27. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 54.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.