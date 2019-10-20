Zacks Investment Research Lowers Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Store Capital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

