Zacks: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 115.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

