Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,543 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $716,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $210,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 1,182,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,869. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

