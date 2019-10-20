Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $561,131.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE BX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,636. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

