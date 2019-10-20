Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,014. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

