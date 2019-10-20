Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 81.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

