Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.56. 10,320,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

