Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Adient by 53.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $55,463,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 23.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.