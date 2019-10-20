ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0510 on Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $3.45 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00845667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00178166 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005159 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00084890 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002237 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 80,136,950 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.