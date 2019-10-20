Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $588,760.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Zero has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $588,760.00 and $672.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,231,976 coins and its circulating supply is 7,182,437 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

