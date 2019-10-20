Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on Z. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Z stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $592,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,288,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,954,962.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $135,811.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,620.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,489 shares of company stock worth $984,064. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

