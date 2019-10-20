Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $145.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,839,000 after buying an additional 151,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.61. 694,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,567. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

