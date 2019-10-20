Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Set at $75.00 by Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) received a $75.00 price objective from Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,466. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.