Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.63 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 232,679 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 70.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 181.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 333,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215,029 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,750,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

