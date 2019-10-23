-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 140,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,977. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

