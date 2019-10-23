0Chain Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $6,084.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.01292811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042680 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

