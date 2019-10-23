$12.85 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report sales of $12.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. Airgain posted sales of $15.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $58.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $62.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,014. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.