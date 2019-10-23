$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.81.

NYSE:MHK traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,330. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,059.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.69 per share, with a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at $33,740,663.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,056,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after buying an additional 614,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,332,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

