$5.03 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.75. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $4.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $17.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.45 to $18.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.02 to $21.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

TDG stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.87. 150,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,668. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,423,687. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

