$522.64 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report sales of $522.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $527.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $469.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,145. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $165.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.