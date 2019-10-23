$73.66 Million in Sales Expected for Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will announce sales of $73.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Internap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.80 million and the lowest is $73.51 million. Internap reported sales of $82.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Internap will report full year sales of $294.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $295.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $309.18 million, with estimates ranging from $303.40 million to $314.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INAP. Raymond James cut shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark set a $8.00 price target on shares of Internap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of INAP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 171,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Internap has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Internap by 1.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Internap by 86.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 168,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Internap in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

