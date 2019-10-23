$8.05 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce $8.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $9.00 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $5.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $33.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 195.98%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

In other news, Director Fuad El-Hibri acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 180,015 shares of company stock worth $140,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 406,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

APVO stock remained flat at $$0.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

