Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 177,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 105,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.0317647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

