Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.40

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 33224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $966,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $12,020,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

