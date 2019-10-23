Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 715,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 267,504 shares.The stock last traded at $0.53 and had previously closed at $0.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

