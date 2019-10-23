AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $7.48. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 15,120 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark set a C$11.50 target price on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 million and a PE ratio of 19.61.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$110.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.