Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 2.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Amazon.com’s analysis:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $1,762.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,095. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,845.44. The stock has a market cap of $871.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,240.04.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,522.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,960.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

