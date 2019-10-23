AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 2,830,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.