Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading Down 2.8%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,465,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 87.91% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ameri stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Ameri at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

