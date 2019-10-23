Analysts Expect AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. AXA Equitable reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. AXA Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 94.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $345,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the second quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 236.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 478,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 335,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

