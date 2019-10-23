Analysts Expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will report $165.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.90 million and the lowest is $165.04 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $110.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year sales of $584.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.77 million to $603.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $750.93 million, with estimates ranging from $742.76 million to $759.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Pretium Resources stock remained flat at $$12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 788,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of -0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 853,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 136,017 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

