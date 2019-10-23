Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $6.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $5.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $23.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $24.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.27 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $349.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.47.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,835,000 after acquiring an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. 535,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.35 and its 200 day moving average is $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

