AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.11

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and traded as low as $67.00. AorTech International shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 45,877 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.03.

AorTech International Company Profile (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

