AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,690,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 558,481 shares.The stock last traded at $12.73 and had previously closed at $12.39.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $499.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.17.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 15,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $217,645.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,535 shares of company stock worth $1,389,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 251,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 33.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 19.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

