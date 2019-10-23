Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 6.3%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $22.98, approximately 1,005,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,502,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

