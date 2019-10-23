Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Buys 5,751 Shares

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,895.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,095.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,601 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $9,506.64.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,601 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,866.74.

On Monday, October 14th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,081 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,472.75.

On Friday, October 11th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 800 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,684 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,715.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,685 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,920.20.

On Friday, October 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,429 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,201.26.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,772 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581.80.

On Monday, September 30th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,462 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546.82.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,510. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

