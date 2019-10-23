Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 2743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCH. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 102.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 45.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

