Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Receives $24.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE BAS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 821,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,652. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.46.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 583,164 shares of company stock worth $564,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

