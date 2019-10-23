Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BSET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 24,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

